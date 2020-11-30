Jules Kae

Turquoise Face Mask Holder

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jules Kae

This face mask holder attaches to your mask's ear loops, making it easy to remember it wherever you go. Its lightweight acrylic design doesn’t take away from the comfort of our beautiful masks, and the turquoise color makes a stylish fashion statement. Rather than tossing your mask into your purse, tote bag, backpack, or in your car console, keep it close at hand with our convenient face mask holder.