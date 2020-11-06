Coach

Turnlock Leather Hobo Bag

$350.00 $95.60

Nordstrom Rack

Signature silvertone hardware accentuates the gracefully curved flap of a pebbled leather hobo bag accented with a heritage logo at the side. Single top handle. Single detachable, adjustable strap. Top zip closure. Exterior features 1 turnlock-flap pocket. Interior features zip, wall, and smartphone pockets. Approx. 13"W x 11"H x 4"D. Approx. 6" handle drop, 13-19" strap drop. Imported