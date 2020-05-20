United States
Coach
Turnlock Clutch
$395.00$237.00
At Coach
Our Turnlock Clutch is part of The Coach Originals, a collection of archival-inspired bags that celebrates our legacy and authentic New York heritage. Reimagined for today with interior multifunction pockets and an exterior slip pocket, the elongated design is based on a Coach silhouette from 1990. Finished with our iconic turnlock closure and classic edge-binding construction, it’s crafted of buttery soft glovetanned leather. Wear it crossbody or carry by the top handle. Some styles are just too good to leave in the archives.