Turning The Tables: From Housewife To Inmate And Back Again

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has seen it all but nothing could compare to the media firestorm that ensued after she was convicted on federal fraud charges—-and sentenced to fifteen months in prison. What was a skinny Italian to do? Keep a diary, of course…-In her very first tell-all memoir, Teresa comes clean on all things Giudice: growing up as an Italian-American, starting a family, dealing with chaos on national television, and coming to terms with the reality of life in prison. Featuring scans from her coveted prison diary, Turning the Tables captures some of the most memorable moments of her stay, including the fights she witnessed, the awkward conundrum of being trapped when a fellow inmate had a…-guest…-over, and the strength she found while confined between four concrete walls. Now with an exclusive bonus chapter, Teresa reflects on the days following her December 2015 release, and the heart-wrenching weeks leading up to the night she had to say good-bye to her husband, Joe…-who has left to serve his own prison sentence. Even at her lowest of lows, Teresa was able to live la bella vita by staying positive and realizing her purpose. Friends, foes, and fans have speculated about Teresa’-s life off-camera, but nothing will prepare you for the revelations she makes in this entertaining and ultimately heartwarming memoir.