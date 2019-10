Margaret Howell

Pleated Corduroy Trousers

£355.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

These brown corduroy trousers were styled on the AW19 runway with a crisp shirt and boxy blazer, showcasing Margaret Howells tailoring expertise. Made in Italy, theyre cut with a high waistline that falls to tapered legs with sharp pleats, then finished with turned-up cuffs. Style them with a simple sweater and heels to mirror the collection's refined mood.