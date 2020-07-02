Adam & Eve

Warms Skin With An Erotic Glow! Warms on contact, heats up when you rub it! So keep rubbing, then blow on it –– for a super-warm and sensual treat! Try just a dab on breasts, butt, penis –– any erogenous zone for a sexy warm glow. Adam & Eve Turn It Up Warming Lube's non-staining water-based formula is safe with all your sex toys and favorite condoms. Flip-top bottle for easy one-handed use. • Adam & Eve Turn It Up Warming Lube • Heats up with friction • Feels silky smooth • Water-based personal lubricant • Long lasting formula • Doesn't get sticky or tacky to touch • Easy clean-up • Safe for sex toys and condoms • Pump top bottle It's easy to get sexually creative with Adam & Eve Turn It Up Warming Lube! Put a glow into massaging and stroking your lover's erogenous zones and watch the fire in their eyes. Oral sex takes on a new dimension with just a little Adam & Eve Turn It Up Warming Lube. And get ready for truly hot action –– thrusting creates friction, which creates even more sensual heat. Clean up's a breeze. After the afterglow, Adam & Eve Turn It Up Warming Lube washes off with soap and water. On sex toys use your favorite sex toy cleaner. Fight the chills of same-old, same-old sex and order a bottle of Adam & Eve Turn It Up Warming Lube today. ingredients: Glycerin, Purified Water (Aqua), Mentha Piperita, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Paraben, Propyl Paraben