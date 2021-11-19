Wolven Threads

Turmeric Crisscross Bra

$52.00 $31.50

At Wolven Threads

Can't go without a bra, but hate wearing them? Lucky for you, the Crisscross Bra provides the support you need without the discomfort of a "real bra." Featuring under-bust elastic and adjustable straps, this bra is the perfect marriage of sexy and supportive. Wear it on the solid side on Monday with the Crossover Pocket Legging and reverse it to the color-block side on Tuesday with the Midi Bike Short. We pinky swear that nobody will know you wore it twice — after all, it is odor-resistant. Made using post-consumer recycled plastic — 84% RPET and 16% spandex.