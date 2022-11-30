Juara

Turmeric Antioxidant Radiance Mask

$44.00

FRESH FACE Bring life to tired, stressed, and dull looking skin with JUARA’s Turmeric Antioxidant Radiance Mask. With just one application, your face will be brighter and have a more even toned complexion. Mask reduces redness, minimizes pores, and rids skin of impurities. The silky smooth, non-hardening mask has the deep cleansing benefits of conventional clay without the dryness and stripping effects. PREMIUM INGREDIENTS If your face is troubled with redness, turmeric gently reduces inflammation giving your skin a natural glow. Candlenut oil has a light velvety feel, with a high content of essential fatty acids, that help mend dry chapped skin. Kaolin clay is included in this special formula to provide a light exfoliation, gently drawing impurities from the skin, and minimizing the visibility of pores for a more refined complexion. SAFE FOR ALL SKIN TYPES Suitable for women and men, JUARA’s radiance mask is effective but not harsh or abrasive. If you are concerned with age spots or sun damage, this mask will help reduce the discoloration and encourage a healthy pigmentation. HOW TO USE Recommended for use 1 – 3 times per week or whenever skin needs a radiance boost. Cleanse skin first and then liberally apply the mask, avoiding areas around eyes and mouth. Leave on for 10 – 15 minutes then rinse thoroughly before applying your favorite JUARA moisturizer. May also be used for an overnight treatment. Expect a tingling sensation as the active botanicals take effect. ABOUT JUARA At the center of JUARA’s naturally effective formulas is an age-old Indonesian herbal medicine practice called Jamu. Each of their specialty lines consists of traditionally used Jamu ingredients like anti-inflammatory turmeric, candlenut, ginger, rice bran oil, and other powerful botanicals. JUARA’s skincare products are made in the USA using the highest quality raw materials that are then custom formulated to restore and enhance your skin’s natural balance with visible results.