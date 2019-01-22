Skip navigation!
Beauty
Hair Care
Love Beauty and Planet
Turmeric And Tonka Essence Prevent And Preserve Conditioner
$6.99
At Target
LBP Turmeric Flower CD 13.5 oz
The Best Under-$20 Hair Products Hitting Target
by
Samantha Sasso
DETAILS
Ouai
Volume Conditioner
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Intense Conditioner For Moisture & Control
$48.00
from
Oribe
BUY
DETAILS
Kinky Curly
Knot Today Conditioner
$12.00
from
Beauty.com
BUY
DETAILS
DevaCurl
One Condition Ultra Moisturizing Milk Conditioner
$22.00
from
DevaCurl
BUY
DETAILS
Love Beauty and Planet
Volume And Bounty Juicy Grapefruit Dry Shampoo
C$56.52
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Love Beauty and Planet
Blooming Colour Muru Muru Butter & Rose Shampoo
£7.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Love Beauty and Planet
Murumuru Butter & Rose Blooming Color Shampoo
$6.94
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Love Beauty and Planet
Muru Muru Shampoo Bar
$4.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
