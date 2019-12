TowelSelections

Turkish Cotton Terry Kimono Bathrobe

Magnolia Collection terry cloth robe for women. This terry kimono robe is absorbent, durable and soft. 100% Turkish cotton makes this robe absorbent and a good companion when you are slipping into it after shower. Great for bath, pool and hot tub. It is double stitched for durability. Featuring front pockets and a belt.