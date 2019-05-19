Turkish Cotton Beach Blanket
$22.00
This fits your -. 100% Turkish Cotton . Imported from Turkey . NATURAL TURKISH BEACH BATH TOWEL: in bathroom, pools, spas, beaches, gyms, saunas, hammam, yogas . HOME TEXTILE: Throw to your coach, chair, sofa, and bed. purple, yellow, light grey, pink, orange .. BLANKET: Travel, beach, picnic, camping or for your baby , quick dry classic multi colour products. GARMENT: For daily use as the lightweight garment itself, scarf, stole, sarong, pareo . GIFT FOR WOMEN: With Mebien touche de la nature gift bag. Please see all options.