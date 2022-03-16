Coyuchi

Turiya™ Organic Latex Pillow

$148.00

Redefining sleep support. This pillow is designed for proper spinal alignment, relieving pressure on your head and neck. With the Turiya Pillow, you feel as if your head is cradled in air, an unparalleled sense of comfort that helps you sleep better and longer. The Turiya Pillow is made of pure, GOLS-certified organic dunlop latex that will retain its shape and structure. The inner pillow cover is made of 100% organic cotton, and the removable protector offers a second layer of protection of densely woven 380–400 thread count organic cotton sateen.