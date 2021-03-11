Coyuchi

Turiya™ Organic Latex Pillow

$118.00

New name. Same soft, supportive, and extraordinarily comfortable pillow. Our shaped Serenity Pillow is now the Turiya Organic Latex Pillow. Redefining sleep support. This pillow is designed for proper spinal alignment, relieving pressure on your head and neck. With the Turiya Pillow, you feel as if your head is cradled in air, an unparalleled sense of comfort that helps you sleep better and longer. The Turiya Pillow is made of pure, GOLS-certified organic dunlop latex that will retain its shape and structure. The inner pillow cover is made of 100% organic cotton, and the removable protector offers a second layer of protection of densely woven 380–400 thread count organic cotton sateen. It may take time to adjust to this new, realigned sleeping position. We recommend the full 30-day trial period to familiarize yourself with the benefits of its unique shape and structure. Dimensions: 26" L x 15.5" W x 5" H Pillow fill and shell are made in Sri Lanka GOLS + GOTS Certified *This item is not combinable with other promotions