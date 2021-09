Bentley Designs

Turin Aged Oak Upholstered Headboard King 150cm

£290.00 £158.00

Contemporary and stylish, the Turin Aged Oak bedroom range adds an indulgently cozy feel to any bedroom. Rustic oak veneers set in large, solid American oak frames in rich aged oak finish give this collection a bold, modern look. This upholstered headboard fits a king (150cm) size mattress only. Coming fully assembled for easy installation with dimensions of W: 159cm x H: 123cm x D: 7cm.