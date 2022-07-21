Madewell

Turbo Organic Hoops Earrings

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The Madewell® Turbo Organic Hoops Earrings are the perfect choice to take your weekend look to a whole new level. Crafted from polished goldtone metal. Hook earrings with twisted detailing. Hinged back closure. Imported. Measurements: Width: 5⁄12 in Height: 1 1⁄10 in Diameter: 1 1⁄8 in Weight: 0.24 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!