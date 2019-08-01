Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Conair
Turbo Extremesteam Gs54 Garment Steamer
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Dubbed the most powerful handheld steamer, the Conair Fabric Steamer utilizes advanced dry steam technology that penetrates heavier fabrics to release wrinkles easier than ironing. Turbo steam function ensures quick and consistently smooth results.
Featured in 1 story
Bed Bath & Beyond's Best Sellers Are All Essential
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Forever 21
Unicorn Cat Print Lint Roller Set
$2.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Bee & Willow Home
Bee & Willow Home Striped Apron In Blue/white
$14.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Dyson
Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum
$349.00
$239.00
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Amazon
Baseboard Buddy Extendable Microfiber Duster
$24.99
$14.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Conair
DETAILS
Conair
1600 Watt Compact Hair Dryer With Folding Handle
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Conair
Watt Turbo Hair Dryer
£16.53
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Conair
Infinitipro By Conair Babyblast Compact Dryer
$34.99
$24.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Conair
The Knot Dr. For Conair The Pro Detangling Hair Brushes
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted