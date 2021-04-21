Xhilaration

Tunneled Cheeky High Leg String Bikini Bottom

$14.99

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9.5" Model wears size L and is 5'8.5" Drawstring bikini bottoms feature a sweet floral pattern Side ties offer fun embellishment and an adjustable fit Material has a hint of spandex to keep you moving comfortably Fully opaque construction for confident wear in or out of the water Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Juniors Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Closure Style: Side Tie Rise: Mid Rise Sheerness: Opaque Pattern: Printed Pattern Features: Elastic at Leg Opening Ties UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Cheeky, High Leg Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 81159487 UPC: 829576569755 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-2118 Origin: Imported Description Bring delicate floral into your swimwear rotation with the Cheeky High-Leg String Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™. These pink floral bikini bottoms feature a low-rise, cheeky silhouette in a high-leg cut, along with side ties that offer an adjustable fit and cute embellishment with bows at either hip. The material is made with a touch of spandex so you can move in comfort, while the opaque construction is designed to offer confident wear both in and out of the water. Whether you're laying in the sand or splashing in the surf, you can pair these side-tie swim bottoms with any number of coordinating tops to create a suit that suits you. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.