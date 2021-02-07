Outdoor Research

Tundra Slip-on Aerogel Booties

$69.00

Outdoor Research Booties Size Guide Let your feet out after a long day of trekking and indulge in the fresh mountain air wearing the Outdoor Research® Tundra Slip-On Aerogel Booties. Weather-resistant polyester shell helps shed water and wind to protect your feet from the elements. PrimaLoft® Aerogel inserts helps create a thermal barrier between your soles and the ground. VerticalX™ insulation offers an exception warmth-to-weight ratio while retaining heat even when wet. Collapsible heel can be worn up or down. Anti-slip sole provides reliable traction. Shell: 100% polyester; Lining: 100% tricot; Soles: 60% polyurethane, 40% polyester; Weight: 7.1 oz. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size M (Men's 6-9, Women's 7-9), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 2.8 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!