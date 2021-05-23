United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
YETI
Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
$299.99
At YETI
The YETI Tundra® 45 combines versatility with durability. This premium cooler is infused with that legendary YETI toughness — a durable rotomolded construction and up to three inches of PermaFrost™ Insulation. Which is to say it's built to last and will keep your contents ice-cold even in sweltering conditions, like a triple-digit summer day in central Texas. No bowing, cracking, or melting here.