This game of skill and touch is so easy to learn and fun to play that kids will go ape for it! The object is to not let any monkeys fall down the tree during your turn. Create a web of colored sticks across the tree and place the monkeys inside the tree. Then roll the die and take turns removing one stick at a time—whichever color stick the die indicates. The youngest player starts the game. If all the sticks of one color have been removed and you roll that color, you're the lucky one—you get to skip that turn! Be careful because one false move will cause monkeys to go tumbling and then you have to add them to your pile! The player to drop the fewest monkeys wins!