L.L. Bean

Tumbled-leather Chamois-lined Boot

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At L.L. Bean

Rich, full-grain US leather is gently tumbled for a remarkably soft, broken-in feel. Lined with 7.5 oz., 100% cotton chamois flannel for extra warmth and comfort. A supportive steel shank and our original rubber chain-tread bottom give you unmatched comfort. Durable, matte-finished molded-thermoplastic-rubber boot bottom sheds moisture.