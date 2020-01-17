Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Tadashi Shoji
Tulle Lace A-line Gown
$998.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Softly voluminous tulle embellished with ornate embroidery underpins the romantic style of this classically feminine wedding gown tailored with a sharply descending neckline.
Need a few alternatives?
Nha Khanh
Amber Gown
$945.00
$135.00
from
Nha Khanh
BUY
H&M
Wedding Dress
$349.00
from
H&M
BUY
Lulus
Adley White Lace Three-quarter Backless Maxi Dress
$94.00
from
Lulus
BUY
Kitri
Lana Polka Dot Vintage Dress
£145.00
from
Kitri
BUY
More from Tadashi Shoji
Tadashi Shoji
Leroy Top & Gidley Skirt
$750.00
from
BHLDN
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Odette Dress
$430.00
from
BHLDN
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Olivine Lace Neoprene Dress - Plus Size
$368.00
from
Tadashi Shoji
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Embroidered Tulle Gown
$588.00
from
Tadashi Shoji
BUY
More from Dresses
Nha Khanh
Amber Gown
$945.00
$135.00
from
Nha Khanh
BUY
H&M
Wedding Dress
$349.00
from
H&M
BUY
Lulus
Adley White Lace Three-quarter Backless Maxi Dress
$94.00
from
Lulus
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Tulle Lace A-line Gown
$998.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted