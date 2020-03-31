Sweet Vibrations

Tulips Vibrator

$44.99

Sweet Vibrations tuLips Vibrator What It Is: What's all the fuss about? tuLips makes regular vibrators yesterday’s news. What You Get: (1) Sweet Vibrations tuLips in choice of Pink, Raspberry, and/or Mint with travel case, wall plug, USB charging cable, and Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty What It Does: It is uniquely designed to stimulate the ENTIRE area, not just the tip The two lips of the tuLips gently embrace and stimulate the tip of sensual areas while vibrating the entire area beneath the surface for an incredibly arousing sensation Don’t be fooled by the cute name, this quiet, small vibrator packs plenty of flower power 10 settings and 5 intensity levels range from a gentle rumble to a powerful bed shaker that will leave you relaxed and ready to take on the day WATERPROOF AND USB RECHARGEABLE - Up to 2.5 hours of fun on a single charge 100% BODY SAFE & EASY TO CLEAN - We only use FDA approved medical grade silicone POWER LOCK - Saves you from embarrassment while going through TSA How To Use: TuLips curves, flexes, and fits to your body. It can be used in a number of ways to give you amazing sensations. Use the rounded sides of the tuLips for a silky smooth feel that covers more surface. Play with a partner or by yourself. Let your partner take control and find more ways to keep you on the edge of your sheets. It doesn’t stop there. The innovative shape has plenty of other angles that can be used to hit just the right spot, so feel free to be creative and find your favorite way to use the tuLips. Made in China This item is not eligible for returns