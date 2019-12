Mara Hoffman

Tulay Skirt

$450.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mara Hoffman

Tulay pleated midi skirt in white jacquard. Front zipper with button closure. Belt loops. Side pockets. Semi-sheer. Made in the USA 54% organic cotton, 30% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 16% organic linen Fabric does not provide stretch Machine wash cold, dry flat Learn more about Our Approach