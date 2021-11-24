Tula

The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

Specifications Health Facts: Contains Probiotics Capacity (Volume): 6.7 fl oz (US) Product Form: Gel Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Combination TCIN: 82557554 UPC: 850003310053 Item Number (DPCI): 342-01-3825 Origin: Made in the USA Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description What It Is: Get softer, balanced skin with the help of TULA’s clean & effective cleanser. A purifying gel-based cleanser that removes dirt, oil, impurities & makeup without over-drying skin. Packed with prebiotics & probiotic extracts to help nourish and maintain skin balance while turmeric, white tea & blueberry help improve skin texture. Does not contain live cultures. How To Use: Apply the cleanser onto wet skin & massage in circular motions. Rinse off with water. Use 2x daily, AM & PM. Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Lauryl Glucoside, Glycerin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Fruit Extract, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Lactose, Lactis Proteinum/Milk Protein/Protéine du lait, Yogurt Powder, Olus Oil/Vegetable Oil/Huile végétale, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Panthenol, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-7 Caprylate/Caprate, Inulin, Pentylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Bulnesia Sarmientoi Wood Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Juniperus Mexicana Oil, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disteareth-75 IPDI, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenethyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol Ulta Beauty at Target This product is a part of the Ulta Beauty at Target experience. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin.