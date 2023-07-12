Tula

Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum Spf 30

$38.00 $26.60

TULA & PROBIOTICS: TULA is the leader in probiotics. We combine powerful probiotics and skin superfoods for healthy, balanced and glowing skin. All our products are clean, clinically proven, and effective. SUNSCREEN AND SKINCARE: This daily SPF 30 sunscreen not only protects skin from the negative effects of sun rays, pollution and blue light, but also gives skin a perfect dewy look. Apply in the mornings after moisturizing, and every 2 hours throughout the day. SKIN’S NEW BFF: Packed with probiotic extracts, pineapple, papaya, and wild butterfly ginger root to strengthen and protect skin, TULA sunscreen promotes even skin tone, is non-comedogenic, and perfect for all skin types! PERFECT FOR ON THE GLOW: This sunscreen doesn’t leave a white cast or greasy feeling, just a gorgeous glow that wears well under make-up or on its own. WORRY-FREE RETURN POLICY: Try TULA worry-free with our 30-day return policy. We stand behind our products and want you to love them as much as we do.