Tula

Tula Skin Care Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer | Lightweight Gel Cream, Brightens, Hydrates & Provides Antioxidant Protection | 1.7 Oz.

$49.30

Buy Now Review It

TULA & PROBIOTIC EXTRACTS: We combine powerful probiotic extracts and skin superfoods for healthy, balanced and glowing skin. All our products are clean, clinically proven, and effective. Does not contain live cultures. REVIVE YOUR SKIN: A daily Vitamin C moisturizer that hydrates, brightens & improves the appearance of uneven skin tone & texture. Hyaluronic acid hydrates while antioxidants protect against the damaging effects of blue light & pollution. BRIGHTENING BOOST: Apply on clean skin or after serum to wake up your skin! Use daily AM & PM. Follow with an SPF in the morning. HYDRATE YOUR SKIN: Kickstart your day with this powerhouse daily moisturizer that gives skin an antioxidant boost. This formula features a gel-cream texture that hydrates skin without weighing it down throughout the day. WORRY-FREE RETURN POLICY: Try TULA worry-free with our 30-day return policy. We stand behind our products and want you to love them as much as we do.