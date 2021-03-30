ShopHouseOfJ

Tufted Wavy Rug Mirror 50x50cm

This bespoke handmade tufted rug mirror is made in Manchester from 100% acrylic vegan yarn. It is a thick cushy fluffy mirror backed with sturdy material sourced in the UK to last. Sent in 100% recycled packaging. These can be made in ANY colour - I will be uploading more colour ways in the next week. 45x45 to 55x55cm - each wiggle wavy mirror is unique no two designs will be exactly the same. If you want a mix of two colours or something else you have in mind, please message me as I’m willing to get creative and tailor make the mirror to fit in your home just the way you’d like! For a mix of 2 colours in cow print or another design I have another listing to purchase from - please use that one as it is £10 more expensive as requires more time and yarn wastage. The mirror is square reinforced glass and the entire back of the wavy wiggle is backed ready to be stood or mounted wherever you like. These mirrors are ready to secure to your wall or can stand alone, as they are backed with strong sturdy material. Please leave a note of what colour you would like. Follow me on Instagram to see the process of how I make rugs and mirrors! @shop.houseofj Please message me if you are outside the UK so I can work out the correct postage cost for you! Custom fees may apply.