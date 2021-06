Ferm Living

Let your little ones’ take a walk on the wild side thanks to Ferm Living’s Tufted Tiger Head rug. Hand-tufted, this friendly tiger’s head features dark green and black colours with different pile heights to accentuate the design. Perfect for the playroom floor, or as a wall hanging, it will make a welcome addition to any home.