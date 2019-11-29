Winston Porter

Tufted Square Cube Foot Rest Storage Ottoman

From offering a place to perch your feet while kicking back and relaxing to providing spare seating when entertaining guests, ottomans are a must-have for your living room look. Crafted from a manufactured wood frame, this one features 100% linen upholstery awash in a solid color. The square top showcases button tufted accents, and lifts to reveal hidden storage space inside for toys, blankets, and more. Measures 15'' H x 15'' W x 15'' D.