World Market

Tufted Lydia Upholstered Dining Chairs Set Of 2

$359.98

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Crafted of birch wood frame and legs with dark espresso finish, microfiber or linen upholstery and metal nail trim with antique bronze finish Set of 2 Available in Denim Blue linen, Charcoal linen, Cocoa microfiber, Black microfiber and Dove Gray microfiber upholstery, sold separately Spot clean only World Market exclusive Assembly required Overall: 22"W x 26.25"D x 36.75"H, 21.35 lbs. each Seat: 18.8"W x 16"D Leg height: 11.75"H Floor to top of seat: 18.5"H Top of seat to top of back: 19.5"H Assembly Instructions