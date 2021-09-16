HOMCOM

Tufted Leather Loveseat

$449.99

MATCH YOUR DECOR: The simple and modern double sofa features a button-tufted design to really complement your room and interior style. EXTRA-WIDE SEAT: 51.5''wide, this loveseat sofa seats up to two people. Use this loveseat to enjoy reading, watching tv, or having a romantic night in. HIGH COMFORT & EASY TO CLEAN: This 2 seater sofa is cover in PU leather and has a high-density sponge padded seat cushion with a spring inside for an excellent sitting experience. SOLID FRAME: Solid reinforced steel frame makes the whole loveseat sofa sable and balanced which will last you a long time. LOVESEAT INFORMATION: Overall Dimension: 51.5" W x 33" D x 36" H; Weight Capacity: 264lbs;