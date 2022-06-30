Urban Outfitters

Tufted Dots Duvet Cover

$99.00 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 46881579; Color Code: 062 Add a modern touch of texture to your bed with this duvet cover in woven cotton. Hand-tufted with a dotted design and backed in smooth cotton for a soft touch. Garment dyed in rich hues that work in any space. The unique dye process creates a natural variance in the hue and saturation for a one-of-a-kind look. Pair it with our Tufted Dot Sham Set to create a coordinated bedding set. Only at Urban Outfitters. Features - Woven cotton duvet cover edged in tonal tufted dots - Backed in solid cotton for a silky-smooth feel - Hidden button closure and internal corner ties keep your duvet insert in place - Available in a range of garment-dyed colors to mix and match with your favorite UO Home bedding styles - An eco-friendly upgrade, this item is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified free of harsh chemicals - UO exclusive Content + Care - Pillow shams and duvet insert sold separately - 100% Cotton - OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Cert #: 20.HIN.02957 - Meets OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 guidelines which independently test each component for harmful substances for textiles you can trust - Machine wash inside out - Imported Size Twin/Twin XL - Dimensions: 66"l x 90"w Full/Queen - Dimensions: 86"l x 86"w King - Dimensions: 96"l x 104"w