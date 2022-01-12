Urban Outfitters

Tufted Dot Duvet Cover

Product Sku: 46881579; Color Code: 001 Sleep on a cloud with this cotton duvet cover, accented with tufted dots allover. Made in a crisp cotton weave with fluffy, tufted dot embroidery along bottom edge, fully backed with flat cotton sheeting that's so soft against skin. Finished with hidden-button closure along edge for easy removal to throw in the wash. Due to the unique dye process, the hue and saturation of the piece you receive will show some natural variance from what's pictured here. Shams and duvet insert sold separately. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size Twin XL - Dimensions: 90”l x 66”w Full/Queen - Dimensions: 86”l x 86”w King - Dimensions: 96”l x 104”w