Silver Jeans Co.

Tuesday Low Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Silver Jeans Co.

Our signature low-rise fit that’s sexy but still provides coverage, Tuesday is engineered with a universal fit that flatters a variety of body types. It features a low rise with the perfect front-to-back proportions and a slightly contoured waistband that gives the illusion of curves and never gaps. The result? A silhouette that perfectly smooths, lifts and hugs your thighs and backside. This pair's finished with a dark indigo wash, button-tab detail at the waist and thick contrast stitching with hints of metallic on the back pockets. Slim bootcut jeans with a dark indigo wash Power stretch denim with highest stretch and recovery 7.5" low rise 5-pocket styling with a zip fly and button tab detail 16.5" leg opening, 31/33/35" inseams Modeled in a size 26 and 33" inseam Model measurements: Height 5'9", Bust 32", Hip 35", Waist 25"