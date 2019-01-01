Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Paloma Wool

Tuco Pleated Pant

$175.00$52.99
At Need Supply
Wide leg pant from Paloma Wool. High waist. Pleated front. Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure. On-seam side pockets. Darted back waist. Flared wide leg. Unlined.
Featured in 1 story
18 Palazzo Pants For The Easiest, Breeziest Summer
by Emily Ruane