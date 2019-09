The Container Store

Tubular Hangers (72-pack)

$23.04 $19.44

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Our Tubular Hangers are simply the best plastic hangers available! They are custom-made to our specifications, with more plastic than other hangers for added strength. We also use a special mold and manufacturing process that ensures a smooth, snag-free finish. We recommend a minimum of two cases for an average closet. Customize your Tubular Hangers with our Shoulder Shapers, Super-Hold Clips and Easy Snap Pants Hanger Mate.