The Body Shop

Tuberose & Orange Blossom Reed Diffuser

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

Immerse yourself in the heady scent of a flower-filled garden with our fragrant Tuberose & Orange Blossom Reed Diffuser. Let the orange essential oil and notes of tuberose extract create a peaceful oasis in your home. Enjoy the most floral and feminine fragrance of our new Moments of Nature range. Give your home a signature scent with four refreshing home fragrances, infused with natural essential oils. Vegan and cruelty free With purifying thyme essential oil Reed diffuser Fresh, herbal scent Buy 2 Get 1 On Us!