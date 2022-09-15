Rose Carmine | Free People

Tube Top

So effortlessly eye-catching, this knit tube top is featured in a strapless design and straight neckline with shiny metallic detailing. Fit: Relaxed fit, strapless-style, straight neckline Features: Soft knit fabrication, pull-on style, triangle-shaped silhouette, adjustable tie-back, handmade Why We <3 It: This handmade top adds a unique and one-of-a-kind touch to any wardrobe.