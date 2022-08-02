Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Mejuri
Tube Hoops
£68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mejuri
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Small Hoops
BUY
£58.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Huggie Hoops
BUY
£148.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Croissant Dôme Hoops
BUY
£88.00
Mejuri
Tresor
Milan Hoops
BUY
£20.00
Tresor
More from Mejuri
Mejuri
Rolo Chain Bracelet
BUY
£148.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Signet Ring
BUY
£178.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Letter Pendant Necklace
BUY
£128.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Tube Hoops
BUY
£68.00
Mejuri
More from Earrings
Mejuri
Tube Hoops
BUY
£68.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Small Hoops
BUY
£58.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Huggie Hoops
BUY
£148.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Croissant Dôme Hoops
BUY
£88.00
Mejuri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted