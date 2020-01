Zara

Tube Dress

$39.90 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Short dress with straight neckline and contrasting tied straps. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm) JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: LenzingTM Modal. This fiber is obtained from certified forests of close proximity and its manufacture is accredited by the EU Ecolabel, thereby helping us look out for the environment and protect biodiversity.