Elfii

Tsa-approved Travel Bottles

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

【MUST-HAVE TRAVELING SETS】 Our silicone traveling bottles sets includes 6 PCS silicone bottles (2*3OZ 2in1 travel bottles + 4* 2OZ travels with tag window ) for conserving shampoo or detergent, 2 Spray Bottles (30ml) for perfume or moisturizer, 3 cream jar (20ml) for moisturizing cream and 2 toothbrush cover + 1 funnel + 2 trowel+ 1 cleaning brush, It will meet all your needs in your journey. 【FOOD GRADE MATERIAL 】Constructed with the best food-grade silicone which is BPA free， you're guaranteed these sturdy bottles will last you a lifetime of worry-free travel and adventure. 【ANTI-LEAKAGE & LARGE CAPACITY】3-layer leak-roof cap can 100% make travel bottles leak proof, prevent your expensive cosmetics from leaking during travel and making your luggage a mess, And crossing No-drip valve enhance the ability of leak-proof and make sure you will not squeeze excessive liquid . 【EASY TO REFILL, CLEAN &STORE】With their wide mouth design, refilling and cleaning become very easy, The opal shape bottle body make liquids would not stuck in the bottle corner and helps you to get the last drop out without wasting any personal care products . 【TSA AIRLINE CARRY ON APPROVED】TSA Approved leak-proof travel bottle sets are great for gym shower, travel, camping, cruises, the fitness center, airplane or the dorm，It is ideal for travelling through airline and meet carry-on standards，no more hold ups or hassles at the airport,Just BUY it!