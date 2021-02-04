Trycooling

Trycooling The Thinker Statue Abstract Sculpture

$22.96

[Thinker Statue Size] Width: 5.31 inch/13.5cm, Height: 8.66 inch/22cm. [Resin Statue Material] Made from Resin and Sandstone, solid structure and high quality. [Abstract Sculpture] Natural sandstone color, unique thinker style with abstract hollow design attract everyone's eyes and add the uncommon taste reveal personality. [Decorative Statue] Fine workmanship and lifelike statue is a way to beautify your personal space, perfect decoration for home, office, library, canteens, cafes, tearooms, hotels decoration. [Gift] Excellent gift choice for family or friends. Carved a person who is thinking. What is he thinking about? As a decoration, it can enhance the taste. Condition: 100% Brand New Shape: The Thinker Style Main Material: Resin + Sandstone Main Color: Natural Sandstone color Product Dimensions: Width: 5.31 inch/13.5cm, Height: 8.66 inch/22cm Shipping Weight: 1.54lb/700g Package Contains: 1 x Thinker Statue Please Note 1. COLOR: The genuine color of the item may be slightly different from the pictures shown on the website due to many factors such as the brightness of the computer screen or the lighting levels. 2. SIZE: The size is measured by hand, so please allow a slight deviation within 2 CM-3CM. 3. CONTENT: The package only includes the Thinker Statue only, NOT any other items and accessories in the pictures shown contained. 4. SMELL: All of our items are new from factory, so it's normal that some may have little smells. But it will disappear soon, please do not worry. If we fail to satisfy you for any reason, please contact us in time. We promise every customer with 100% fine after-sell service every time you purchase in "Trycooling".