It’s your chance to be in the hot seat: answer deeply personal and potentially awkward questions or face the Last Dab. This party game consists of 250 questions that pit players against each other, burn bridges and bring up past stories we were all trying to forget. Play Hot One’s Truth Or Dab the game with the official Last Dab hot sauce, with a 10/10 heat level, and a 2,000,000 scoville rating. Includes: 150 truth cards, 34 roast cards, 25 pop quiz cards, 10 BFF trivia cards and 31 one up cards, 8 spoons and the Last Dab hot sauce (50ml). Brought to you by the creators of Hot Ones Truth or Dab Party game for ages 17+ Number of players: 3 to 6 players