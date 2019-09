Charlotte Knowles

Truss Semi-sheer Stretch-jersey Top

If you were wondering what the inspiration is behind Charlotte Knowles designs, then let us enlighten you. Building on the Londoner’s exploration of sex positivity from during her masters at CSM, this high-neck Truss top blends the boundaries between the private and the public. Crafted under fair working conditions from semi-sheer stretch-jersey, its sculpted fit and exposed seams subtly reveal your figure below.