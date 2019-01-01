Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
promoted
Michael Wainwright
Truro Large Bowl
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Inspired by long walks along the dunes in Truro, Cape Cod, Michael Wainwright crafted this artful glass bowl with shining 24K gold or platinum details.
More from Michael Wainwright
DETAILS
promoted
Michael Wainwright
Manhattan Gold Cheese Shaver & Knife Set
$80.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Michael Wainwright
Studio 413 Medium Vase - 100% Exclusive
$100.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted