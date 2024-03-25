Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Carl Friedrik
Trunk
$745.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Carl Friedrik
Need a few alternatives?
Béis
The Convertible Mini Weekender
BUY
$70.80
$118.00
Béis
Béis
The Carry-on Roller
BUY
$218.00
Béis
Travelpro
Crew Versapack Underseat Carry-on
BUY
$172.49
$229.99
Travelpro
Briggs & Riley
Underseat Duffle
BUY
$289.00
Briggs & Riley
More from Carl Friedrik
Carl Friedrik
The Carry-on
BUY
$495.00
Carl Friedrik
Carl Friedrik
Palissy 25-hour
BUY
$845.00
Carl Friedrik
Carl Friedrik
The Carry-on Pro
BUY
$396.00
$565.00
Carl Friedrik
Carl Friedrik
Easton Leather Passport Cover
BUY
$88.00
$125.00
Carl Friedrik
More from Travel
Carl Friedrik
Trunk
BUY
$745.00
Carl Friedrik
Béis
The Convertible Mini Weekender
BUY
$70.80
$118.00
Béis
Béis
The Carry-on Roller
BUY
$218.00
Béis
Travelpro
Crew Versapack Underseat Carry-on
BUY
$172.49
$229.99
Travelpro
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted