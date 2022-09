& Other Stories

Trumpet Sleeve Satin Mini Dress

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Fitted satin mini dress featuring trumpet sleeves, a high collar and an open back secured with criss-cross ties. Zipper closure at the neck Length of dress: 74cm / 29.1" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 Model height: 176cm / 5' 8"