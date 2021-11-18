TRUFF

Truffle Hot Sauce

$31.95

THE PINNACLE OF HEAT EXPERIENCE. The meticulously crafted flavor profile is infused with black truffle, the â€œblack diamondâ€, chili peppers, organic agave nectar. LEVEL UP YOUR DISHES. Truffs combination of ingredients is unprecedented to hot sauce, bringing a new way to level up your dishes. ONLY THE BEST INGREDIENTS. With black truffle from Italy, organic agave from Mexico... all of Truffs ingredients were sourced with no limits to indulgence, and a sophisticated palate. SOPHISTICATION INSIDE AND OUT. With ingredients normally reserved for gourmet dining, the packaging rightfully matches the inside: a beautiful bottle and truffle inspired cap. WE CARE ABOUT YOUR TRUFF EXPERIENCE. With flavors normally reserved for delicate delicacies, we always aim for your satisfaction. If you are unhappy with your purchase, let us know, will be sure to take care of you.