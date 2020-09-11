TRUFF

Gourmet Hot Sauce With Black Truffle Oil

THE PINNACLE OF HEAT EXPERIENCE. Infused with black truffle, the “black diamond”, chili peppers, organic agave nectar, this meticulously crafted flavor profile will change your hot sauce experience. Flavor and spice meet prestige and charisma in this delightful balance captured in a bottle. LEVEL UP YOUR DISHES. Truff’s combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce. This isn’t about bringing you the spiciest, hottest sauce on the planet. Instead, Truff brings a new way to enhance and level up your dishes, with a flavor profile designed for only the most curious connoisseur. ONLY THE BEST INGREDIENTS. With no limit to indulgence, Truff sourced its ingredients with an open mind and a sophisticated palate. Truff’s black truffle oil is from Northern Italy and its organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico-- all tied together with a hint of Organic Cumin. SOPHISTICATION INSIDE AND OUT. With ingredients normally reserved for fine tequilas, delicate delicacies, and gourmet dining experiences, it is only right that the packaging matches the inside, an artfully designed bottle and truffle inspired cap. WE CARE ABOUT YOUR TRUFF EXPERIENCE. With ingredients and flavors normally reserved for delicate delicacies and gourmet dining, we always aim for customer satisfaction. If you are unhappy with your purchase, let us know, will be sure to take care of you.